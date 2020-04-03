COMMENTARY: The silent, strange spring

Ah, the 1950s. Let’s go back to the golden era of outhouses and corncobs and that legendary catalogue. No runs on toilet paper back in that fine era of privies. I suspect the dearly departed outhouse gang would find TP-obsessed folks a tad silly. Any grocery store you dart into like aforementioned hummingbirds has empty shelves where toilet tissue sat. Come fall, if we have football, what will those War Eagles do at Toomer’s Corner?

A silent, strange fearful spring we have. New Yorkers streaming south give new meaning to that phrase, “Go home Yankee.” Hunter Thompson had his fear and loathing in Las Vegas but folks everywhere fear and loathe now, and mostly they stay put. The old joke that “I’d rather stay home and straighten out my sock drawer” is no longer a joke.

Listen ... the clock’s second-hand jumps ... tick ... tick ... tick. What to do? As I said, I venture into rural areas solo. Explorations make for great escapes, and when I’m mobile, I prepare for anything that might force me to stop where people congregate. The tank’s full. In my car are coffee, water, and food. “I’m mobile,” as the Who sang, and no one can catch me, and “catch” is the word of the day.