COMMENTARY: The Russian invasion

This past week, Russian President Vladimir Putin surprised many around the world by invading Ukraine from multiple points. In particular, from the southern border of Belarus straight toward the nearby Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Additionally, there have been rocket and air attacks against various targets throughout Ukraine. A reason this invasion was such a surprise is that previously Putin had followed the “Gerasimov Doctrine.” This involved making strategic gains with “non-military means ... supplemented by military means of a concealed character,” according to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The ground invasion was anything by concealed military means. In fact, the primary thrust was armored/mechanized. Having served in mechanized, light (including Ranger Tng) infantry, including operational deployments over a 30-year U.S. Infantry officer career, I offer the following observations and lessons.

First, Putin has wanted to invade Ukraine to install a pro-Russian administration for many years. Since the 2014 “Color Revolution” in Ukraine, resulting in a Ukrainian administration much less aligned with Russian interests, Putin has signaled this desire. Shortly after the revolution, Russia bloodlessly seized Crimea from Ukraine and openly supported Russian separatists in the eastern Donbass region. Regardless, Putin perceived the costs of an actual invasion of Ukraine as outweighing the gains.

Unfortunately, deterrence failed after the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Deterrence comes with the perception that the gains of a certain course of action will not be worth the losses. On Oct. 13, 2021, Reuters reported the following about Putin’s perceptions of that failure: “The United States' involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.”

Hosting the Taliban and making other such pronouncements showed the change in Putin’s thinking about us after Afghanistan. Putin clearly believed the United States would react similarly to what he saw with Afghanistan and the gains of invading Ukraine became worth the cost he foresaw from Biden.

At the operational and tactical levels, the invasion has shown a number of problems with the Russian military. The terrain of Ukraine, particularly in winter, lends toward using primarily armored and mechanized as happened. A major challenge of using armored/mech forces is the substantial level of fuel required, along with ammunition, parts and other supplies.

Among seasoned military leaders, there’s an old refrain, “Amateurs talk operations and professionals talk logistics.” Logistics becomes the greatest challenge in planning, particularly as operations can only succeed with proper logistics. I found this quite true with mechanized infantry and armor. The planning for fueling and resupply must be thorough. It appears that the Russians may have failed at logistical planning at the tactical and operational levels.

Based on the size of the respective militaries, Russian should have seized Kyiv and toppled the Ukrainian government within days of the start of the invasion. Russia is the second most powerful military in the world (in terms of capabilities of manning/equipment) and Ukraine is only ranked at 22, according to Global Firepower.

Russia spent $61.7 billion on its military (2020), and has a military of 850,000, while Ukraine is only at 250,000. Russia dwarfs Ukraine in air power, with 4,100 aircraft to Ukraine’s 318. These same levels of imbalance exist with most weapons platforms, like tanks and fighting vehicles.

Russia quickly fired over 250 ballistic and cruise missiles at targets throughout Ukraine. Seizing urban areas, like Kyiv, can be quite difficult, as cities require high numbers of troops and give an advantage of defensive locations. Still a quick Russian assault was meant to overwhelm and bring capitulation before becoming bogged down.

Despite the overwhelming advantages, the Russian advance has stalled. Part of the answer appears to be stiff Ukrainian resistance, but logistics appears a primary factor. There are multiple reports about Russian armor stopped due to lack of fuel, not only the lack of resupply but vehicles moving out from Belarus without being topped off.

As Philip G. Wasielewski and Seth Jones of The Center for Strategic and International Studies have reported, “Russian army logistics forces are not designed for large-scale ground offensives far from railroads.” Beyond that structural problem, logistics planning was substandard.

According to the Jerusalem Post: “After four days of heavy fighting and hundreds of kilometers of driving, Russian forces must resupply and refuel (but couldn’t). An American official said on Saturday that Russian leaders are ‘increasingly frustrated’ with how the invasion has gone so far and, according to the British Defense Ministry, ‘the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties.'”

We praise Ukraine’s ability to hold off the Russian onslaught, but we have a duty to learn the lessons. After the horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan, we held nobody accountable and that was wrong. Adversaries like Russia and China watched, and we pay for it now. We can never again allow that.

Additionally, it’s time to take a closer look at adversary logistical capabilities and understand potential weaknesses. We should also look to our own ability to conduct large-scale conventional operations successfully, which we haven’t faced for many years. The world is a tough and dangerous place, and we must face it accordingly.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

