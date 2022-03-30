COMMENTARY: The rider of the white horse

What if the world had already been conquered and we didn’t know it? What if America is Orwell’s 1984 fictional world of Oceana and all we know about the past and present is what the Ministry of Truth tells us?

Greg Tinker, a retired eighth-grade teacher in Alabama, wrote a very thoughtful piece titled, “The Death of Virtue — A Telltale Sign of Civilizational Collapse.” Tinker began with two poignant quotes: “The path of the virtuous leads away from evil; whoever follows that path is safe.” -Proverbs 16:17, NLT “When, therefore, man lives according to man, not according to God, he is like the devil.” -Saint Augustine.

He continued, “We live in an era of unthinkable absurdity. Up is down. Black is white. Evil is good. Light is dark. Truth is a lie. Right is wrong. Virtue is vice. Gender is fluid. And we have thousands of “friends” (on social media).”

From the 1960s to today, popular culture has warned Americans of our imminent demise. Doomsday! What could be a scarier scenario than living in a world where everything we thought was true was a lie?

In verse 2 of chapter 6 of the Book of the Revelation, the Apostle John wrote, “And I looked, and behold, a white horse, and he who sat on it had a bow; and a crown was given to him; and he went out conquering, and to conquer.”

The first conquest of the end times will be with words of peace, not engines of war. The first rider has no arrows, only words of peace. Nowadays we endeavor to distinguish between defensive and offensive weapons. We wage a war of words against a perpetrator of senseless slaughter so as not to offend the aggressor and exacerbate the … uh, war? How does one exacerbate war? What are the rules for not exacerbating war?

Acts of war follow words of “peace” as surely as the red horse follows the white horse bringing war to the whole world: “a red horse went out, and to him who sat on it, it was granted to take peace from the whole earth, and that men should slay one another; and a great sword was given to him.”

As the account continues, the black horse of famine follows the red horse of war. Then the last horse, “an ashen horse; and he who sat on it had the name Death; and Hades was following with him. And authority was given to them over a fourth of the earth, to kill with sword and famine and with pestilence and by the wild beasts of the earth.”

We are currently living in a world in which all sides play by the rules of their own words and definitions. Bless the hearts of those who attempt to adjudicate and reconcile all of the words from all of the sides. Saint Augustine’s words were never truer than today, “When, therefore, man lives according to man, not according to God, he is like the devil.”

Surrounded by false claims of peace built on rubbish heaps of common lies, how shall we not only survive, but also how shall we find safety? “The path of the virtuous leads away from evil; whoever follows that path is safe.”

Has the rider of the white horse already conquered earth?

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

