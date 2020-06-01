COMMENTARY: The Quarantine Game

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're all going crazy and running out of things to do during this endless shutdown. We've painted the dog, counted pavers in the backyard, and rearranged the spice rack alphabetically and also by color. What we really need right now is a new game!

Herewith I present the Quarantine Game that I, Ann Coulter, have invented.

The rules are simple. Imagine you're the Democratic Party. You have a stellar opportunity to win the White House and also ensure that the opposition party never regains it as long as Homo sapiens walks the Earth.

But in a series of developments too bizarre to recall (have they finished counting the ballots in Iowa yet?), you find yourself stuck with a 77-year-old candidate whose campaign is causing no excitement anywhere in the land, even in his own brain -- although, in fairness, Joe Biden is unaware that he's running for president.

You have 12 minutes to come up with at least two (2) answers to this question: What can you do to get your party out of this mess?

Answers will be scored on rationale, probability and advantages.