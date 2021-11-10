COMMENTARY: The pursuit of happiness

In last few decades, polls have shown Americans becoming progressively more depressed and suicidal. Between 1999 and 2018, the CDC reported a 35% rise in suicide rates. Depression rates have skyrocketed in recent years, with a 63% increase in depression for the 12 to 17-year-old age group between 2013 and 2016.

Meanwhile, 18 to 34-year-olds saw a 47% increase in depression during the same period. Those who have identified as “very happy” has plummeted in the past few decades from the substantial majority of Americans in 1970 to under 30% today. The malaise of unhappiness has wrought the skyrocketing rates of drug addiction, particularly among teenagers.

Among Western nations (most with lesser per-capita average income), America is not even near the top 10 or even 15 in happiness. The loss of happiness over the past few decades, and the spiraling trends toward depression and suicide, are part of a larger trend. It’s a trend explaining much of what we see in many people turning on the American system and being enticed toward the false “utopia” of socialism. A trend which explains the success in those creating group ivisions by inciting jealousy of alleged “privilege” of certain groups over others. A dynamic that could potentially end the dream of our founders and the greatness of America if not reversed. Let me explain.