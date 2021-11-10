COMMENTARY: The pursuit of happiness

In last few decades, polls have shown Americans becoming progressively more depressed and suicidal. Between 1999 and 2018, the CDC reported a 35% rise in suicide rates. Depression rates have skyrocketed in recent years, with a 63% increase in depression for the 12 to 17-year-old age group between 2013 and 2016.
Meanwhile, 18 to 34-year-olds saw a 47% increase in depression during the same period. Those who have identified as “very happy” has plummeted in the past few decades from the substantial majority of Americans in 1970 to under 30% today. The malaise of unhappiness has wrought the skyrocketing rates of drug addiction, particularly among teenagers.
Among Western nations (most with lesser per-capita average income), America is not even near the top 10 or even 15 in happiness. The loss of happiness over the past few decades, and the spiraling trends toward depression and suicide, are part of a larger trend. It’s a trend explaining much of what we see in many people turning on the American system and being enticed toward the false “utopia” of socialism. A trend which explains the success in those creating group ivisions by inciting jealousy of alleged “privilege” of certain groups over others. A dynamic that could potentially end the dream of our founders and the greatness of America if not reversed. Let me explain.
First, it’s important to understand what the founders meant by “pursuit of happiness." On the one hand, Jefferson, who authored the Declaration of Independence, was a follower of British political philosopher John Locke. Jefferson followed many of Locke’s writings, but diverged from Locke’s “Property” after the other two primary rights of life and liberty. Jefferson kept life and liberty in the Declaration, but used the term “pursuit of happiness” in place of property.
Some have argued that pursuit of happiness equated directly with property, but that doesn’t fit what we know about Jefferson and the other founders. It is clear the founders believed in property rights, which derived from mixing labor to create ownership. It is also clear that Jefferson claimed to be an Epicurean. Greek philosopher Epicurus believed that the cornerstone of happiness was “tranquility and rationality” and that “a just man is most free from disturbance” while an unjust man in the most unfree.
Like the other founders, Jefferson believed happiness required freedom, including the freedom to own property, but happiness was predicated on virtue in the exercise of that freedom. Washington similarly wrote “happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected” causing him to to “practice the latter.”
The founders generally did not believe morality/virtue could come without a foundation of religion. John Adams famously wrote of our system: “This Constitution was made for a moral and religious people, it is wholly unsuited for the governance of any other."
Washington called “religion and morality” the “great pillars of human happiness." Quote after quote from the founders make clear the absolute imperative of virtue for pursuing happiness in finding the tranquility of living a just and virtuous life. Furthermore, that the eternal truths of the Bible were indispensable toward the moral and happy life.
The founders’ understanding of happiness is one proven correct throughout the nation’s history. De Tocqueville said of America in the 1830s, there is no country on Earth in which the Christian religion retains greater sway over the souls of men than in America.
America was also noted for being the most free and happiest of nations, drawing millions of immigrants. That has seemed to reverse over the past half century. Economist Jeffrey Sachs, writing from a secular perspective, has noted that despite relatively high incomes, America has become less charitable and less trusting of leadership and institutions to make moral decisions for the greater good. According to Sacks: “America’s crisis is, in short, a social crisis, not an economic crisis.”
The answer to the decline of happiness is with the decline of religion over the same period. Every poll for decades has shown the decline in religion in America, and those polls follow the noted trend of unhappiness. Of note, recent Pew polls have shown that those identifying as “very religious” are almost a third more “very happy” than the non-religious.
The very religious are also at the top in charitable giving and participation in civics organizations. According to Pew research, in 2009 77% of Americans identified as Christian, and yet by 2019, only 65% identified as Christians. During that time the “nones” (no religion) almost doubled and atheists doubled. Those trends have increased since the onset of COVID, and the trends toward depression and suicide noted by the CDC have similarly skyrocketed.
It is time America understand what it means to be happy, and it’s not primarily about become individually rich and self-centered. We must have our rights, including our right to property, and those God-given rights must be respected.
At the same time, we must again base our personal lives on virtue found through religion and moral duty, the system of virtue our founders sought for happiness as a just person. Virtue through living the eternal biblical truths our nation followed in rising to greatness. It’s time to be virtuous and great and happy again.
Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”