COMMENTARY: The plague of the cupcakes

When it pertains to weight, individuals typically fall into one of four categories – slender, fit, moderate, and some degree of obese. I am located on the point of the spectrum that cracks and creaks, ergo my observations and thoughts are not cruelly intended. I will concede that having a positive body image is important and that fat-shaming is clearly wrong; however, there is a difference between fat-shaming and admitting that obesity is unworthy of soft endorsement.

The old saying, “I am big and beautiful,” would ring truer if the person said, “I am beautifully obese!”

Obesity affects 36.5% of American adults with each of the 50 states contributing 20% or more. Some states, particularly in the South, average around 35%, according to healthline.com. Although no individual should be singled out, the matter is a public health concern – not merely a private one since it taxes an overly burdened, expensive, and imperfect health care system. When pc individuals promote large-body endorsements in favor of “not” offending, they encourage more damage by offering their acceptance for something that will likely end with an early emergency.