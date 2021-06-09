COMMENTARY: The new mask mandate

But each state government or municipality that has masking regulations in place would have already changed it if they felt it was politically expedient to do so. As of the time of the CDC announcement last week, approximately half of the US states and territories still made masking requirements.

While these states are not going to respond well to major corporate pressure to get rid of masking regulation, even in light of the CDC’s dictates, a smart and thoughtful jurisdiction can use the CDC‘s new guidelines as a political shield, claiming that it is not actually them, but rather the CDC themselves, who are making the masking decision. That should sit fairly well with a lot of people, but really does nothing to avoid the mess that we find ourselves in right now.

From a legal perspective, there could potentially be civil rights claims if employees are forced to put their safety at risk in trying to enforce masking regulations in any jurisdiction given the CDC‘s decision last week. No large corporation wanted to find themselves in this situation, as they wanted the states and the CDC to be fully aligned so the decision as to whether or not patrons needed to mask would be totally settled and out of their hands. That is exactly the way it has been since masking began. We see this on TV all the time – somebody comes in refusing to wear a mask, and the store employee is following not only the law of the jurisdiction, not only corporate policy, but also the dictates of the CDC. That alignment no longer exists and it’s going to be a rash of problems.