COMMENTARY: The new 'fact checking'

Many Americans have noted the increasing censorship of (and bias against) conservatives by the mainstream media.

Previously, the bias by the mainstream media was through emphasizing or exaggerating events favorable to the liberal cause, while doing the opposite to the conservative cause. A great example was with the reporting of the civil unrest this past summer and fall.

The media overemphasized alleged police misconduct to the point of delivering a false perception of police “hunting” minorities. Then in covering the resulting protests and rioting, the media completely ignored the violence, looting and mayhem involved to deliver a perception of almost solely peaceful protests with almost no rioting.

When the American people stopped buying the false impression of solely peaceful protests, the media began covering the rioting but showed bias in not covering the previous silence of Democratic politicians in the face of the riots. While that sort of bias continues, another more insidious bias is becoming commonplace even in small-town, Southern newspapers. Let me explain.