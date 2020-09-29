COMMENTARY: The most important election

A young professional asked me what I thought about the presidential election. He said he kept hearing everyone saying this is the “most important election” in our lifetimes. I smiled and told him every presidential election in my lifetime so far has been called the “most important election.” Then, I added that the 2024 presidential election would also be the “most important election” in our lifetimes.
Social media and social justice are the two biggest drivers of emotions during this election. Russia, China, Iran and other nations influenced the 2016 election via social media with little to no protest from the Obama-Biden administration. In other words, the usual international suspects tried to interfere in our presidential election as they have every four years since the 1960s. In the words of Captain Renault, “I’m shocked, shocked... !”
President Donald Trump’s nominating Amy Coney Barrett to take Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court has heated up the race. A friend sent the url for “SCOTUS Rapid Response Action Guide” intended to coordinate rhetoric and tactics of the LEFT to oppose Barrett’s confirmation. The guide was “written and compiled by a coalition of groups including: MoveOn, Frontline/ M4BL Electoral Justice Project, Demand Justice, NARAL Pro-Choice America, CPD Action, Indivisible, and Sunrise Movement.” Strategic use of social media is paramount.
Social media platforms, i.e. Facebook and Twitter, have incorporated “fact checkers” that appear to affect mostly conservative postings negatively. Could this censorship be “systemic” election interference?
Helen Pluckrose and James Lindsay’s new book, “Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender, and Identity ... and Why this Harms Everybody,” takes a historical look at how the social justice movement has driven us to where we are today, and offers a thoughtful alternative to radicalized views.
They summarize our current state of social justice: “We find ourselves faced with the continuing dismantlement of categories like knowledge and belief, reason and emotion, and men and women, and with increasing pressures to censor our language in accordance with The Truth According to Social Justice. We see radical relativism in the form of double standards, such as assertions that only men can be sexist and only white people can be racist, and in the wholesale rejection of consistent principles of nondiscrimination.”
Chapters in the book include “Critical Race Theory and Intersectionality -- Ending Racism by Seeing It Everywhere;” “Feminisms and Gender Studies -- Simplification as Sophistication;” Disability and Fat Studies -- Support-Group Identity Theory;” and “Social Justice Scholarship and Thought -- The Truth According to Social Justice.”
Writing this column two days before the first scheduled presidential debate, I wonder whether the two men will actually meet face to face and debate without teleprompters or other aids. It’s 2020! No one knows what might happen today, much less in a couple of days!
This is the most important presidential election in our lifetimes! In 2016 voters chose businessman Donald Trump over perennial political operative Hillary Clinton by 306-232 electoral college votes. To date, neither the media, Democrats nor Clinton have accepted that vote and peacefully allowed a transition of power. In 2016 two Texas electors didn’t cast their ballots for Trump, and five other electors didn’t cast votes for Clinton!
If college electors refuse to vote or change their votes, could the election be decided by the Supreme Court?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
