COMMENTARY: The most important election

A young professional asked me what I thought about the presidential election. He said he kept hearing everyone saying this is the “most important election” in our lifetimes. I smiled and told him every presidential election in my lifetime so far has been called the “most important election.” Then, I added that the 2024 presidential election would also be the “most important election” in our lifetimes.

Social media and social justice are the two biggest drivers of emotions during this election. Russia, China, Iran and other nations influenced the 2016 election via social media with little to no protest from the Obama-Biden administration. In other words, the usual international suspects tried to interfere in our presidential election as they have every four years since the 1960s. In the words of Captain Renault, “I’m shocked, shocked... !”