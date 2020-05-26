COMMENTARY: The Michael Flynn case

But wait -- there's more. At the time all this was happening, top FBI officials did not think Flynn would be charged. Then-director James Comey told Congress exactly that in March 2017. The Flynn case, apparently, was put on the shelf. But then, on May 17, 2017, Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed. The Flynn file came down off the shelf as Mueller's team looked for a way to exert pressure on Flynn to spill whatever he knew about some prosecutors' preferred theories of collusion.

And then -- Voila! -- came an all-new 302. In December 2018, as part of Flynn's sentencing, the public saw another document entirely. It was called the Flynn 302, but it was, in fact, a record of an interview of Strzok -- not Flynn -- conducted by another FBI official on July 19, 2017. Even then, after all the changes, it was hard to see the document as the basis of charges against Flynn.

"Throughout the interview, Flynn had a very 'sure' demeanor and did not give any indicators of deception," the 302 read. "He did not parse his words or hesitate in any of his answers. He only hedged once, which they documented in the 302. Strzok and [Pientka] both had the impression at the time that Flynn was not lying or did not think he was lying."