COMMENTARY: The media after Trump

How much will a post-presidency Trump resonate? Here, we say it depends on the ratings.

If ratings for CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC increase with stories and segments on Trump, then, of course, we will see him on our screens.

Especially if Trump finds himself entangled in the legal system here in Washington or New York, regardless of whether he pardons himself. All of which could backfire for Biden because that daily drumbeat of Trump court cases could upstage Biden’s nascent administration.

Another casualty come Jan. 20 will be the media’s fact-checking genre.

There’s no way Biden and his new crew will be fact-checked even close to the magnetic levels glued to Trump. Biden will be trusted more — rightly or wrongly — and likely would proceed with impunity on MSNBC and CNN, both Biden-friendly networks.

Therefore, it seems the network with the most to gain in the upcoming New World will be Fox News Channel. While MSNBC and CNN thrived big time with the Donald Trump Lie-o-Meter, Fox’s Gaffe-o-Meter could operate in overdrive regarding Biden.

The more Trump-friendly Fox network potentially could display a smorgasbord of Biden gaffe montages, a predilection the channel already has exhibited.

As the networks try hard to gain ratings in a post-Trump world.

Gregory Clay is a Washington columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0