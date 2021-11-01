COMMENTARY: The Man helped little guys

He championed the First Step Act, a criminal justice bill that makes the justice system fairer and helps former inmates transition back into society. More than 90% of those benefiting from the retroactive sentencing reductions are Black.

Nevertheless, for more than four years, left woke/cancel-culture folks tried to stick it to The Man, not because he was actually accomplishing what they were never able to accomplish, but because he was uncouth. President Joe Biden promised to undo everything Trump had accomplished, and he has succeeded spectacularly in fewer than 10 months.

What’s up under Biden? Gas prices, food prices, inflation, unemployment, number of migrants crossing the border and delays in the supply chain. Are the left woke/cancel-culture folks celebrating Biden’s accomplishments? No. Trump is still living in their minds and conversations rent-free. They literally are incapable of thinking or talking about any topic without sticking it to The Man.