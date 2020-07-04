COMMENTARY: The Last Fourth of July?

COMMENTARY: Real men wear masks Guys, I’ve got a message for you from all the immuno-compromised ladies (and gents) out here:

“1619” has been painted on a toppled statue of George Washington, and Hannah-Jones has been happy to take ideological credit for the “1619 riots.” The message of the project and the protests are the same: America was rotten from the beginning, and the slavery that was the true heart of its founding has transformed itself over the eras into insidious, irradicable systemic racism today. The only way to truly fight racism, therefore, is to destroy the American system itself.

But it’s not just historical inaccuracies that plague the 1619 Project and its rioting adherents. Their central narrative is wrong. America was founded in 1776, and at the cornerstone of the American system rests not slavery, but the fundamental equality and dignity of every human being, naturally endowed with inalienable rights. The United States, like all fallible human civilizations, has not always lived up to the greatness of its creed. Its heroes, like all men in all eras and countries, are flawed and made terrible mistakes.

But Thomas Jefferson’s great words in the Declaration of Independence are the “promissory note” that Martin Luther King Jr. called upon Americans to honor. The American Founding is not a rotten weed that continues to encourage bigotry today, but rather the greatest rebuke to racism that has ever been built by any civilization before or since.