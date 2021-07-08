COMMENTARY: The immoral becomes 'moral'

The world as a whole has turned its back on God and his word. The world has made what is immoral, moral. If we go back 50 years, things that weren’t even talked about, much less accepted, are now not only accepted, but they are encouraged.

If you try to uphold God’s word, you are considered a bigot or worse. There are even some today who are trying their best to make it illegal to uphold God’s word. If you uphold God’s word, they claim that you are discriminating against others.

Satan has taken over the world and he is having a field day. The saddest thing is that Christians are just sitting back and doing nothing. Christians throughout our towns and cities all gather on Sunday morning in their places of worship, the state of the world in general is discussed, people say that we need to take action and then everyone walks out the doors of those buildings and nothing happens because no one will step up to the plate, coordinate all the religious groups in town and then stand together and make a stand.