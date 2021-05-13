COMMENTARY: The growing "Enemy Within'

According to Gitlow in answering Congress about the communist “united front” technique of infiltrating America: “The tactic of the united front adopted by the Communists in 1922 after they realized that their militant policy for instigating a revolution in Germany and then throughout Europe and the world had failed. ... The united front tactic enabled the Communists to greatly increase the effectiveness of their infiltration activities.”

The aims were to first build pro-Soviet sentiment in America. Second, to set conditions for Communists to capture trade unions. Third to “Spread Communist propaganda, incite discontent amount the people, undermine the loyalty of the American people and to divide them on religion, national, racial, and economic lines.”

Importantly, Gitlow said this about infiltration of the Christian church in America: “the united front policy enabled the Communists to widely expand their infiltration activities on the religious field because instead of using the Communist Party directly (on Christian organizations)”, they used united-front organizations not directly connected to the Communist Party. Communist Party USA leader Manning Johnson told Congress that 'deceit' about the anti-Christian nature was 'a major policy of the Communist Propaganda."