COMMENTARY: The future of telehealth

Will people want more telehealth in the future? We can look at information technology (IT) trends for hints. Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “Our whole role in life is to give you something you didn’t know you wanted. And then once you get it, you can’t imagine your life without it.”

In 1940, many Americans didn’t like the idea of dialing their own phone calls. Many were fearful that rotary dial technology would be too complex and confusing. For this reason, the Bell Telephone System produced a 20-minute video infomercial to calm skeptics’ nerves. Of course, as soon as rotary dial phones were installed, virtually nobody wanted to go back to an operator asking, “Number, please?”

A Canadian business leader (and visionary) once told me that in the late 1990s, two entrepreneurs showed him a product they were developing. They said it would combine a cellphone with an internet browser, a notepad, and a calendar. The business leader’s reaction was bemusement—and maybe a touch of pity. Why, he thought, would anyone ever wish to cram all those things into one device when they work so well separately?