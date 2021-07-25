COMMENTARY: The fight over voting rights

Call me naïve, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. The cornerstone of representative democracy is the people’s right to cast an informed vote to choose our leaders. There’s no argument about this: it’s just a basic right.

Yet here we are in 2021, still in a pitched battle over this most basic of democratic rights — fought out this year in the state legislatures, Congress and the courts. And right now, it’s looking like we’re on a determined march backward.

County elections officials — the backbone of our democracy — are being removed in a bid to put people in authority who can tilt rules and regulations in their party’s favor. Secretaries of state are losing their power as legislatures across the country move to shift power over the running of elections to, well, themselves. This does not inspire confidence in the future of American democracy.