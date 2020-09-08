COMMENTARY: The fall of Falwell

We may not all know and have a connection with Jerry Falwell Jr., but we all do know someone who ends up resigning due to controversial feelings and issues. No matter the rumors, the exaggerations and the denials, all human beings deserve the right to be loved and cared for, especially during a time of personal crisis.

In all reality, Jerry Falwell Jr. is a good man. However, through favoritism and nepotism, he inherited Liberty University from his father and was not up to the job as he had other competing interests. As a result, in time, he became depressed and made some not-so-good and inadvisable decisions.

We are all vulnerable and susceptible to embarrassing moments in our lives. But we must hold on to a faith that God— yes, the same God that Jerry Falwell Sr. served so loyally -- will be with us and be with Jerry Falwell Jr. as he seeks new ways to change and rebuild his image from a fallen status.

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s fall is not the end of the world for him. It is not the end the world for Liberty University, and neither is it the end of the world for anyone else who falls prey to distresses.

The final lesson to be learned is that Jerry Falwell Jr. will rebound through the encouragement of family and friends. Therefore, we should reach out to those we know that are grieving and hurting and offer them a sense of redemption too.

Byron Brown, a native of Eutawville, is a 1983 graduate of Holly Hill-Roberts High School. He is an English teacher for Prince George’s County Public Schools in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and serves as a professor of English at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Brown was named Clarendon School District 1 Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2010. He is the author of five books and is the founder and organizer of the South Carolina Heritage and Humanities Festival and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in higher education administration at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0