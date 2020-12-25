COMMENTARY: The Electoral College worked

One by one, judge by judge, Trump's preposterous charges were dismissed out of hand.

"They knew this election was overseen, overseen by them -- it was honest, it was free, and it was fair," Biden said. "They saw it with their own eyes, and they wouldn't be bullied into saying anything different. It was truly remarkable," Biden said.

Biden's stinging reply to Trump's blatantly false, baseless charges of corruption was his finest hour and his words drew blood.

"If anyone didn't know it before, we know it now," Biden said. "What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves."

Trump's ultimate putdown came not from his own political enemies but from deep inside his own administration.

In the midst of his unsuccessful legal maneuvers, Trump got hit hard from someone unexpected: Attorney General William Barr.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said that he could find no widespread voter fraud that Trump had alleged countless times in his attacks on Biden's election victories.