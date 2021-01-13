COMMENTARY: The day of the mob

Capitol Police said it was the most brazen attack on Congress since terrorists hijacked a plane more than 19 years ago, intending to fly it into the building.

Triggering the protests was a procedural function in the Senate chamber to receive the Electoral College votes that would clearly seal President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump.

That's when Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the chamber's session, was told by Senate officials that a mob had broken into the Capitol and was immediately whisked away by Secret Service agents.

The boxes containing the electoral votes were taken away to the parliamentarian's office for safekeeping. Later, when the all-clear announcement came, the boxes were returned to the Senate chamber. Soon thereafter, Biden would be declared the winner of the presidency.

Until that point was reached, the argument in the chamber was still about who had won the presidency, and who was responsible for the rioters that had stormed the Capitol.

Sen. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said that Trump was responsible for the break-in, calling Trump "a demagogic president" who had "pushed our country to the brink of ruin."