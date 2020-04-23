COMMENTARY: The creator of everything

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently I was shocked when Ronald Reagan’s son, Don, claimed he had no fear of burning in hell and was speaking for atheists and agnostics. Don was acting as the spokesman for The Freedom From Religion Foundation. Methinks he was selected to be the FFRF spokesman because of the celebrity he obtained as the son of a former president.

My beliefs run extremely contrary to those of the young Reagan and I intend to offer a few facts to support my belief. Let me first define a fact. Simply stated, a fact is something that can be proven to be true. Two rather mundane examples of facts: water is wet, fire is hot.

Earth is the planet on which we live and in actuality, we reside on a self-contained spaceship. In our travels, we orbit the sun once annually. In order to make this trip, we travel a distance of 584,000,000 miles at a speed of 67,000 mph. As we journey about the sun, we are spinning on our axis at the rate of slightly more than 1,000 mph. This spinning causes day and night. Earth has an axial tilt of slightly more than 23.5 degrees. These figures are FACTS .. they are provable!