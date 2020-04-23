COMMENTARY: The creator of everything

Recently I was shocked when Ronald Reagan’s son, Don, claimed he had no fear of burning in hell and was speaking for atheists and agnostics. Don was acting as the spokesman for The Freedom From Religion Foundation. Methinks he was selected to be the FFRF spokesman because of the celebrity he obtained as the son of a former president.
My beliefs run extremely contrary to those of the young Reagan and I intend to offer a few facts to support my belief. Let me first define a fact. Simply stated, a fact is something that can be proven to be true. Two rather mundane examples of facts: water is wet, fire is hot.
Earth is the planet on which we live and in actuality, we reside on a self-contained spaceship. In our travels, we orbit the sun once annually. In order to make this trip, we travel a distance of 584,000,000 miles at a speed of 67,000 mph. As we journey about the sun, we are spinning on our axis at the rate of slightly more than 1,000 mph. This spinning causes day and night. Earth has an axial tilt of slightly more than 23.5 degrees. These figures are FACTS .. they are provable!
One might ask why don’t we feel the earth spinning. The answer is because everyone and everything on the planet, including the oceans as well as our atmosphere, are spinning at the same constant speed. These facts beget the question: How did they come to be? Facts like these don’t just happen. So how do such things happen? Why do they happen? The answer is that God made it that way! I truly believe God is omnipotent. He has unlimited power and because of his omnipotency, he can cause anything to occur.
Take a look at the laws of nature. Gravity will always remain constant, the speed of light doesn’t change. We can calculate the time of sunrise and sunset as well as when high, low and neap tides will occur for years on end. Man cannot cause uniformity in nature. It has been said that much of nature is mathematical and is a mystery but it is NOT a mystery because God made it so.
Lastly, look at the human race. The world population is estimated to be 7.8 billion. With the exception of those poor souls born with birth defects, humans are born with 10 toes, 10 fingers, two ears, two eyes, two nostrils, two legs, two arms, two kidneys, two lungs, a reproduction system, a central nervous system, the ability to taste, see, smell, touch and hear, 20 baby teeth and 28-32 permanent teeth, etc.
A surgeon knows where to place his scalpel to remove an appendix or a gall bladder or tonsils, etc. Females have two X chromosomes whereas males have one X and one Y chromosome. To me it is beyond belief that with close to 7.8 billion in the world, there is no one that looks exactly like anyone else.
That which I have listed is but a minuscule of the facts that mankind can NEVER duplicate. That which I have cited is sufficient for me to conclude that Ron Reagan as well as all non-believers are dead wrong. I firmly believe that the world in which we live, and the characteristics we display, are utterly fantastic and could only have been created by a supreme being, namely God Almighty.
I have no doubt that God is the creator of everything in the entire universe and that life, like the universe, has no end.
Jay Pearson is from Orangeburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!