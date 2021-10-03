COMMENTARY: The COVID categories

And then, there is Category 5, made up of those involved with teaching or learning. The education system has been turned upside down. Instructors are unable to teach in the prescribed way -- in a classroom interacting with students -- totally because of COVID. We all recognize the picture of the “COVID germ” now because the press uses this spiny ball in many ways to identify information regarding it. When that “creature” makes its way into classrooms, it causes entire groups to have to stay at home for 10 to 14 days.

Some classes have to be quarantined more than once, when COVID sneaks in again. Often, students are not in classrooms long enough to be inspired by the dedicated teachers who hope to instill the values of education as they also share information in the form of lessons.

I read of a mother’s dismay when she saw that her child actually had no new learning experience for two weeks. Each day of the quarantine, students in her child’s class were only given several math problems to work and some sentences to punctuate. Just practice sheets -- nothing new. Learning virtually is a lot like having the student teach himself. Not all children can handle that. This causes students to be unable to meet standards at the end of the year.