COMMENTARY: The COVID categories

Is there a COVID-created category that you fit in? Lifestyles have changed in many ways over the last 19-20 months. Maybe a few of you still live the same way you did before March 2020, but most of us probably fit in or are affected by one of these six categories that have become the daily life pattern for many.
First, let me say I am not placing anyone in a certain category. I’ll let you classify yourself. I am somewhat like the friend who found himself in a mall one evening when a man collapsed. Immediately, he ran toward the man, shouting, “Stand back, stand back. My father’s a doctor.” The thing is, his father wasn’t there. His instinct was to be helpful, but once everyone stood back, he had no clue what to do. (There are people reading this who will remember that incident.) But, as in the case of that good Samaritan, this column is totally based on my instincts and observations.
I feel pretty sure that COVID has increased a group of people without any real ambition now. This will be Category 1. When people had to stay home for any length of time due to the pandemic, they lost their incentive to join the workforce again. They seem to have forgotten the meaning of the words “work your way up” or “dependability.”
In past days, the summer months and the Christmas season found people vying for extra jobs that were available. Today, those in this category seem to be content with just getting by. These don’t even want the full-time jobs (where they presently have the choice of many work areas) much less the part-time ones. Many in this category show no desire to improve themselves.
Category 2 involves child care ... those who provide this and those who need this. Child care owners and workers are at a disadvantage because they often don’t know until the last minute which sections of their business might be open and which have to be under quarantine due to COVID exposure. Just last week, there were four grandmothers right in our community who were handling seven preschool children because the daycare facilities had to close down because of COVID exposure.
Sadly, everyone does not have a grandparent available. In that case, usually there is no recourse except for parents who are dependent on a facility to stay home to care for their little ones themselves. This causes a backlog among their co-workers who deal with the stress of trying to do their job while also having to do the work of those who had to stay at home. This really is a circle with no end as long as COVID is present.
Category 3 is made up of struggling businesses. Every one of you knows an employer who is begging for workers. You also know that often someone is hired and then one day, without notice, they just stop coming. The food industry has been particularly hard hit -- along with anything that involves transportation (vehicle dealers and manufacturers, trucking companies, delivery services) plus the travel industry as a whole (rental cars, bus tours, cruise lines, airlines) -- all are having a hard time finding employees, supplies, and “chips.”
Do you have any idea how much the “chip” shortage affects the world? Vehicles are stalled in assembly lines because they can’t be completed until these chips arrive. This delay causes workers to be furloughed. You are well aware that this COVID category has forced some dedicated businesses to collapse.
Category 4 is made up of those associated with the medical field. This entire vocation is being held hostage by COVID. Many types of physicians can’t take care of hospital patients because their beds and/or staff have been taken over to furnish beds for COVID patients. Think about it. That leaves those who are in auto accidents or suffer from unforeseeable health problems (such as a heart attack, stroke or even a ruptured appendix) unable to get much beyond the ER. Those, plus many who had previously scheduled surgeries canceled, are at the mercy of -- who????
When there is “no room at the inn,” nor staff for some hospital areas, what do those needing immediate treatment do? Patients who deny the role that science plays in the COVID pandemic have no problem turning to science when they need care. However, COVID patient care is overwhelming the providers. The dedicated staff members involved are becoming “burnout victims” in more ways than one. Exhaustion is unavoidable. You cannot “store up” energy.
But medical personnel don’t turn their backs on any patients, not even those who have voluntarily made a decision that can result basically in suicide. So, when the staffed service areas are full, they’re full!!! There is no alternative.
And then, there is Category 5, made up of those involved with teaching or learning. The education system has been turned upside down. Instructors are unable to teach in the prescribed way -- in a classroom interacting with students -- totally because of COVID. We all recognize the picture of the “COVID germ” now because the press uses this spiny ball in many ways to identify information regarding it. When that “creature” makes its way into classrooms, it causes entire groups to have to stay at home for 10 to 14 days.
Some classes have to be quarantined more than once, when COVID sneaks in again. Often, students are not in classrooms long enough to be inspired by the dedicated teachers who hope to instill the values of education as they also share information in the form of lessons.
I read of a mother’s dismay when she saw that her child actually had no new learning experience for two weeks. Each day of the quarantine, students in her child’s class were only given several math problems to work and some sentences to punctuate. Just practice sheets -- nothing new. Learning virtually is a lot like having the student teach himself. Not all children can handle that. This causes students to be unable to meet standards at the end of the year.
People who have worked and saved all of their lives to be able to enjoy relaxing in their later years now find themselves in a position they never imagined. Category 6 is made up of those who became involuntary prisoners for months before COVID vaccines were available. Many went without seeing family members for long periods of time. If they did get to visit with their loved ones, it was with all sorts of precautions, including disinfecting, wearing masks, meeting outdoors and distancing. The vaccine has made those in this category feel braver, yet there are some with underlying conditions who still have to make choices about what they feel safe doing.
My hope is that these categories will soon no longer be evident -- that COVID will run out of victims to infect. That will come in one of two ways -- when everyone has either been vaccinated or survived COVID. Categories 2-6 should go away after COVID has been conquered.
But what about Category 1? When COVID is gone, that category may still exist. Though it might have been created or amplified by COVID, those who find shelter in false security will then no longer be able to blame the pandemic; that group will be made up of those who simply choose not to add to society in any productive way.
I read this quote recently: A car that’s moving is easy to steer. If you drive, you understand that, because you really cannot steer anything that is sitting still. I just hope you are not one of those who is sitting still -- not steering yourself in any direction at all. If you could work but choose not to, your decision affects not only your FUTURE, but the lives of yourself and others RIGHT NOW. Remember this: Work is called “work” for a reason. It’s not all fun. But it does produce a lot of benefits in the long run.
