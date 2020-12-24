COMMENTARY: The best gift of all

Hunger tends to be compounded by other deprivations, as Lisa Davis of the No Kid Hungry campaign told ABC: "The same children that are experiencing food insecurity, in most cases, are the same kids that face challenges and inequities in accessing online learning. And if we don't take action, we're risking losing a generation of low-income children."

Some federal efforts are running out of money as the end of the year approaches, placing greater strains on local feeding programs. Lawdia Kennedy told the Post that the food drive she runs in suburban Atlanta depends heavily on one government initiative, the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which is now out of funds.

"The needs are beyond what we can comprehend," said Kennedy. "We had three truckloads scheduled for Saturday, and they just vanished. Six states are right now being told there will be no food, right before Christmas. It's hard to put into words what this means for the families I serve."

Feeding America, the nation's largest anti-hunger network with 200 outlets, reports a 60% increase in traffic since the onset of the pandemic, says the Associated Press. Four in 10 clients are first-time users like Donna Duerr, who has disabilities caused by recent surgeries and whose husband lost his job a pipefitter.