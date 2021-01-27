COMMENTARY: That was then, this is now

Jan. 20, masked protesters marched in the streets of Washington, D.C., and according to an NBC reporter on the scene, rioters “armed with cameras and bricks” were breaking store windows. Thousands of police officers dressed in riot gear confronted them with flash-bang grenades and pepper spray. The reporter said this “chaotic scene” was just outside the perimeter of the inauguration zone and parade route. Across the nation, similar protests and rioting broke out when Donald J. Trump was inaugurated our 45th president in 2017.
That was then, this is now.
This past week, America ushered in a new president and vice president behind multiple layers of fencing and concertina wire. The National Mall and streets of Washington that were securely sealed were deserted as more than 25,000 military forces plus law enforcement officers diligently guarded buildings and dignitaries. Americans and the world watched the peaceful transition of power virtually as one administration replaced another. What a sight!
The irony is rich this year. The incoming president played a role in the investigations into the outgoing president months before the 2016 election. It’s been a bumpy four years! Democrats, media and #HATE-Trump folks organized the “Resist Trump” movement even before Donald Trump was inaugurated. Hatred of Trump and his supporters fueled that movement 24/7/365 for four years, and hatred continues unabated today.
Now that Trump has left the White House and been removed from social media, what will happen? Trump has been the only issue the left has had for more than four years. Even though Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House, media are still likely to continue bashing Trump and his supporters daily.
But what changes might we see? Before COVID, unemployment rates fell to historic lows for all races, and wages surged particularly for middle and lower-income workers. We had more jobs open than workers to fill them. Will Democrats build that back better? In the last four years America has become energy independent and workers have enjoyed low gas prices. What will gasoline cost under Democrats?
In the past four years, taxes have been cut. Oppressive regulations have also been removed, fueling a surge in the number of new small businesses. Will Democrats build back higher taxes and more government regulations on small businesses? Will Democrats raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour? How might that affect small businesses and employment?
How will America’s relationship with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea change? What affect might those changes have on our economy, or our safety? What will happen to recent peace accords between Israel and her Arab neighbors? Will we continue bringing troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq?
How will President Joe Biden deliver 100 million COVID vaccine shots by the end of his first 100 days in office? What other steps will he take to curb this pandemic? Will those steps adversely affect jobs and businesses?
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have promised to unify Americans. What will they say and do to reunite Americans? Elections have consequences. What will America look like a year from now? Four years from now? It’s time to end reckless political rhetoric. It’s time to end social and political violence. It’s time to end the hate and fear mongering.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.