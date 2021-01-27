COMMENTARY: That was then, this is now

Now that Trump has left the White House and been removed from social media, what will happen? Trump has been the only issue the left has had for more than four years. Even though Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House, media are still likely to continue bashing Trump and his supporters daily.

But what changes might we see? Before COVID, unemployment rates fell to historic lows for all races, and wages surged particularly for middle and lower-income workers. We had more jobs open than workers to fill them. Will Democrats build that back better? In the last four years America has become energy independent and workers have enjoyed low gas prices. What will gasoline cost under Democrats?

In the past four years, taxes have been cut. Oppressive regulations have also been removed, fueling a surge in the number of new small businesses. Will Democrats build back higher taxes and more government regulations on small businesses? Will Democrats raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour? How might that affect small businesses and employment?

How will America’s relationship with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea change? What affect might those changes have on our economy, or our safety? What will happen to recent peace accords between Israel and her Arab neighbors? Will we continue bringing troops home from Afghanistan and Iraq?