COMMENTARY: Thanksgiving peer pressure

Unlike the generations before us, who were required to make wartime sacrifices for the common good, today’s Americans are more focused on protecting and exercising their “individual liberty” than on any notion of civic responsibility.

Masks have been proven to greatly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but my individual freedom is more important than safeguarding the health of another.

Newsom has now tightened up restrictions in most of California in response to cases surging. But in populous L.A., people have been prohibited for months from going to gyms, movie theaters, and indoor restaurants. Despite these restrictions, COVID cases in L.A. are reaching an all-time high.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said “The irony right now is we are approaching our worst numbers with the same things open as when we had our best numbers” a few weeks ago. The answer to his query is simple; it is that even though people aren’t frequenting movie theaters and restaurants and concerts, they are congregating in large numbers privately and thereby spreading the disease.

Take the example of a recent super-spreader wedding in Maine.