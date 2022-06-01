COMMENTARY: Thanks RMC staff, leadership, but ...

All too often, we neglect to thank those who impact our lives in ways we never expected.

We should take the time to express our appreciation, especially when those people are first responders, dedicated medical personnel or caregivers of any kind.

Considering this, I wanted to thank the medical staff at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, and I originally wrote this in February.

When my father spent the final five nights of his life in your facility in mid-January, fighting a serious MRSA upper respiratory infection, the RMC nurses and doctors were so helpful and attentive to helping improve his condition.

Even when blood clots were found and he had to be moved to the intensive care unit, I appreciated how my mom’s calls were answered or returned with care and pertinent information.

What I didn’t appreciate was the fact that after 51-plus years of marriage, my mother was not allowed to see or talk with my father the final four days before his Heavenly homegoing.

According to a post on trmchealth.org, the Infectious Disease Leadership Team at RMC decided that, beginning on Dec. 31, 2021, no visitors would be allowed to comfort their loved ones during their stay in the hospital, until further notice.

Having been told this by hospital staff at RMC, my mother followed the rules and spent the rest of the week calling to get updates from her home, just a 2-mile drive from RMC.

The frustrating part is that I called and verified, at the same time, that many major hospitals and rehabilitation facilities around our state were allowing at least one visitor at a time to visit and comfort their loved ones during treatment.

So, it was OK with RMC leadership to allow my dad to encourage and comfort hundreds of patients and family members in the rooms and hallways of RMC throughout his five decades as a member of the clergy.

And it was OK for my mom to answer the request and share her love of the Christmas message in song for all those in attendance at the 2021 Christmas tree lighting ceremony at RMC.

But RMC leadership decided it was not OK for my mother and father to spend any of his final four days on earth together. I hope this policy didn’t impact many other families; but I feel certain it did.

Yes, our faith in our personal relationships with Jesus Christ give us the comfort of knowing we will be reunited with dad one day.

Conveniently enough, in February, I saw that RMC leadership decided visitors could once again spend time with their loved ones during their stay at RMC. That visitation policy continues now into late May.

That’s great to know!

But none of that changes the fact that free people should not be separated from their loved ones, as our family recently was, in times when they need each other the most.

Chris Clark is from Orangeburg.

