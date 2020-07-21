COMMENTARY: Thanks for first responders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone mentioned the other day about how after pouring out some heated frustrations on one of their Facebook sessions, they had a headache and was terribly depressed.

I do not talk a lot about politics or social issues. I just feel we already have all the arguments and opinions we need and besides, I’m more into sharing about how God so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever would believe in him would not perish but have everlasting life. In the New Testament, we do not see the Lord arguing and fighting with all who opposed his teachings or spending his time trying to protest against the government.

Jesus was simply more concerned with saying and doing what his father was telling him to do. Yes, he was surrounded by controversy, but he was also in constant communication with the one who sent him. His life brought glory to God because he did not allow his emotions to control him. Is this not the same attitude of obedience which is also expected of his followers today?

I believe the Bible teaches that God has designed a specific spiritual blueprint for all of us. This unique destiny is centered around listening carefully to his voice, submitting our will, and doing what he says. Can you imagine a world where everyone listens to God?