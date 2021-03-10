COMMENTARY: Texas exposes Biden folly

ERCOT has known for years that shedding coal plants in favor of windmills was leaving the grid vulnerable. But it thought that this problem might only occur during a summer heatwave when air conditioning use soars. Life happens.

Arrogant radical environmentalists cheered Texas’ reliance on wind turbines and downplayed concerns. In a 2019 report by E&E News, the director of the Texas chapter of the Sierra Club, conceded energy output from wind and solar depends on weather conditions, but then added, “the doomsday predictions haven’t come true.”

They have now, and “irreversibly” so for the dozens who died because of blackouts caused by foolish overreliance on wind.

Dependence on undependable on wind and solar are not unique to Texas. California has also been shedding fossil fuel power for so-called ‘renewables,” only to be forced into rolling blackouts when the renewables failed.

Like it or not, our society needs electricity -- not almost all of the time, but all of the time. Electricity must be reliable and affordable. Grids must be designed and maintained by engineers keeping those goals in mind versus sociology majors and politicians operating under green dogma and political correctness.