COMMENTARY: Texas ain't what it used to be

Molly once observed of a Dallas congressman, "If his IQ slips any lower, we'll have to water him twice a day." She described Bill Clinton as "weaker than bus-station chili" -- unfair, in my view, but definitely memorable.

One can only imagine what either woman would have made of Texas' current Gov. Greg Abbott -- a poser last seen vowing to protect the state from imaginary invasion during "Operation Jade Helm." Austin's own native hoaxer Alex Jones had persuaded thousands of dupes that networks of secret tunnels were being dug between vacant Walmart stores to help ISIS fighters infiltrate. Christian patriots would be imprisoned in FEMA reeducation camps.

Sure enough, the invasion never came. Fresh from that mighty triumph, Abbott has now succeeded in passing an idiotic law empowering every testosterone-challenged goober in Texas to carry a gun anywhere -- no lessons or permit necessary. That will cost dozens of lives, but it's the abortion law that's getting all the attention.