COMMENTARY: Testing vaccine messages

With the delta variant raging and COVID cases rising, the CDC has issued new guidelines and many municipalities have reinstated mask mandates. According to the CDC, only 60 percent of eligible Americans 18 and over are fully vaccinated. The medical community and public officials are struggling to find a way to convince the lagging forty percent of eligible Americans to get the shot. They’re struggling because we still don’t know enough about what will really move vaccine holdouts to get the jab. And to find out, we need to test message impacts the same way we tested the vaccine – randomized-controlled trials (RCTs).

Our messaging on vaccination has remained fairly static, with some officials calling for an even more unified message. And while some randomized message experiments have been conducted, many more need to be run. Tackling this problem requires we take a closer look at the diversity of the unvaccinated population. As Geoffrey Skelley wrote at Five Thirty Eight, unvaccinated Americans are not a homogenous group. Partisanship plays a large role – he reminds readers that studies show between 20 and 30 percent of Republicans say they won’t get the shot – but the unvaccinated are also generally “younger, less well-educated and poorer; they are also more likely to be a person of color.”