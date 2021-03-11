COMMENTARY: Tech giants vs. free press

Following the U.S. Capitol riot, Facebook-Google-Twitter all decided to discontinue “publishing” the president of the United States. Before that, as the platforms tried to deal with their gushing pipeline of disinformation regarding the COVID pandemic and racial tensions, they slapped on warning labels and removed the inflammatory content of certain users.

Now Facebook has pulled the plug on an entire country — something only a giant monopoly publisher can do. In 2014, when Spain passed legislation requiring Google to pay news outlets for the article snippets in its search results, Google closed its new service there.

So it’s clear that Big Tech platforms regularly use their power to decide what content and sources they want to amplify. These companies have more in common with the New York Times, Fox News, and Wall Street Journal than they do with an online wikiboard or free speech corner in London’s Hyde Park. They are quasi-“robot publishers,” in which algorithms often perform the duties of an editor.