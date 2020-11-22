COMMENTARY: Teach your children well

And then it came to me. In November 2020, my answer feels clear and unequivocal: Practice tolerance until it becomes you.

In my six decades of living, I cannot recall a time when people felt stronger in their convictions and more eager to criticize opposing views. It’s at odds with my instincts at all levels. The behavior yields no benefits and further divides us.

I have spent my adult life helping businesses understand their customers, and when a product has been introduced that only meets with partial acceptance, successful leaders don’t double down on why that product is the right choice. They return to the drawing board to understand where it doesn’t fit.

It is with that perspective that I found the following post-election examples of intolerance especially painful.

• Katy Perry was denounced for reaching out to send love to her family as she tweeted, “the first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members and tell them I love them and am here for them. #family first.” Apparently, this is unacceptable as she received a huge backlash.