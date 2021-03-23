COMMENTARY: Taxpayers pay for corruption

South Carolina Code Section 8-13-780 (c) says that “The value of anything received by a public official, public member, or public employee in breach of the ethical standards of the chapter [1991 Ethics Act] or regulations promulgated hereunder is recoverable by the State or other government entity in an action by the Attorney General against a person benefiting from the violations.” Section 8-13-790 (a) also provides for recovery of assets received by officials and employees by violations of the 1991 Ethics Act.

These sections could be used to take back the ill-gotten gains of criminal public officials, but they have not been used to force restitution. In the case of Rep. Rick Quinn, Judge Carmen Mullen did not sentence him to pay $60,000 restitution for the cost of the special elections called to replace him and ignored my petition to her to make Quinn pay.

The same was true of Sen. Robert Ford, who spent his campaign funds illegally and pleaded guilty on May 28, 2015, but was not ordered to return the money he misused and forfeit it to the state; nor was Ford required to pay for the special elections to replace him or any prosecution costs.