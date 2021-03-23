COMMENTARY: Taxpayers pay for corruption

The taxpayers of South Carolina pay a heavy price for all of the crimes inflicted on them by corrupt public officials. In the last 10 years, 13 sheriffs have been convicted and removed from office and two more are currently under indictment.
A string of state officials starting with Lt. Gov. Ken Ard and continuing through Speaker Bobby Harrell, House Majority Leader Jim Merrill and Rep. Rick Quinn, and Sen. John Courson have pleaded guilty. Rep. Jim Harrison was also convicted of perjury. A Richland County councilwoman was just indicted on 24 counts of misusing county funds for personal expenses. Over 100 public employees on average embezzle money from state and local governments every year.
The taxpayers have to pay for the losses of stolen money, but they also have to pay the high costs of criminal investigations, prosecutions, court proceedings, probation, and incarceration that follow the commission of official crimes.
Taxpayers also have to pay for special elections to replace officials thrown out of office because of their crimes, including special primaries, runoff primaries and general elections. Such elections to replace a corrupt sheriff or senator can cost the state and county over $100,000 each and for a representative $60,000. Expelled county, town and city officials also require special elections at public cost.
Too often, crooked officials pay nothing and dump the total costs on taxpayers for their crimes. This does not have to be. In most cases, the criminal officials have money, in many cases, the money they have made by the same treacherous means that got them into trouble in the first place. All crooked officials should be ordered to pay restitution and recovery.
South Carolina Code Section 8-13-780 (c) says that “The value of anything received by a public official, public member, or public employee in breach of the ethical standards of the chapter [1991 Ethics Act] or regulations promulgated hereunder is recoverable by the State or other government entity in an action by the Attorney General against a person benefiting from the violations.” Section 8-13-790 (a) also provides for recovery of assets received by officials and employees by violations of the 1991 Ethics Act.
These sections could be used to take back the ill-gotten gains of criminal public officials, but they have not been used to force restitution. In the case of Rep. Rick Quinn, Judge Carmen Mullen did not sentence him to pay $60,000 restitution for the cost of the special elections called to replace him and ignored my petition to her to make Quinn pay.
The same was true of Sen. Robert Ford, who spent his campaign funds illegally and pleaded guilty on May 28, 2015, but was not ordered to return the money he misused and forfeit it to the state; nor was Ford required to pay for the special elections to replace him or any prosecution costs.
At the same time that Judge Mullen let Rep. Harrison get away without being ordered to pay any fines or restitution, it was known that Harrison had the ability to pay as he had received at least $900,000 over the course of 13 years. Mullen made Rick Quinn pay only a $1,000 fine even though it was estimated he had made $4.5 million in addition to his legislative pay while he was in the House. Although Sen. Courson has not been sentenced, it is known that Courson received over $150,000 in repayments.
Rep. Tracy Edge is currently under indictment for having been paid $325,000 while he was in the House. Richard Quinn Sr. faces at present 11 counts of perjury and one count of obstruction. He made millions off his hustle at the Statehouse.
Only Speaker Bobby Harrell was hit hard in the pocket by the court. Judge Casey Manning ordered Harrell to pay a $30,000 fine and $93,958 to the general fund and Harrell was also ordered to forfeit all of his campaign account to the state. Later, the House Ethics Committee ordered Harrell to pay back to his campaign account $113,500 he had used to pay his attorneys, with that money also forfeited.
Sen. Mike Fanning has filed a bill that would provide that judges sentence elected officials ousted for crimes to pay for the special elections called to replace them. This bill should be passed. Judges also should use Section 8-13-780 and 790 to force criminal officials to forfeit all money obtained in violation of the Ethics Act. Judges should also order liens on government pensions to collect restitution as provided by state law. (South Carolina Code 8-1-115(A))
The common practice of public officials making money from state and local corruption should end.
Columbia attorney John V. Crangle is government relations director of the S.C. Progressive Network.