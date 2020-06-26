COMMENTARY: Talk but no action plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To all S.C. United Methodists and SC Citizens:

The February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man jogging in Brunswick, Georgia; the May suffocating of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a police ofﬁcer who used excessive force to pen him down and place his knee on his neck while fellow ofﬁcers watched and George desperately called for his mom and whimpered “I can’t breathe!”; and in Central Park, New York, where a white female called 911 simply because Christian Cooper, a black man, requested she put her dog on a leash all highlight racism against African Americans in the United States of America.

As the number of senseless attacks and brutal killings increase, I question the church’s response and action plan to against this violence? Have Americans lost their God given "conscience" to distinguish good and evil, right and wrong? Have we lost it, being God's fearing people?

"May 14, 2020, the statement from the Council of Bishops saying, it is time for The United Methodist Church to take a stand and to join our prayers and our actions and denounce our complicity. It is time for us to reclaim The United Methodist Social Principles that name racism as sin and states that it is antithetical to the gospel itself."