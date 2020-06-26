COMMENTARY: Talk but no action plan

To all S.C. United Methodists and SC Citizens:
The February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man jogging in Brunswick, Georgia; the May suffocating of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, by a police ofﬁcer who used excessive force to pen him down and place his knee on his neck while fellow ofﬁcers watched and George desperately called for his mom and whimpered “I can’t breathe!”; and in Central Park, New York, where a white female called 911 simply because Christian Cooper, a black man, requested she put her dog on a leash all highlight racism against African Americans in the United States of America.
As the number of senseless attacks and brutal killings increase, I question the church’s response and action plan to against this violence? Have Americans lost their God given "conscience" to distinguish good and evil, right and wrong? Have we lost it, being God's fearing people?
"May 14, 2020, the statement from the Council of Bishops saying, it is time for The United Methodist Church to take a stand and to join our prayers and our actions and denounce our complicity. It is time for us to reclaim The United Methodist Social Principles that name racism as sin and states that it is antithetical to the gospel itself."
“As bishops of the church, we should SOUND the clarion call for the eradication of racism and white supremacy. Racism is real and it must no longer exist in our communities. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the disparities in our system that have been fed by racism in cities across America.
So, what is the action plan, where is the action plan? We make comments but never an action plan. All we do is talk, talk in our little conservative private setting, behind closed doors. Too many of our ministers won't stand up and speak and take action on racism in the church, boards, agencies and the community. Just going along to get along, bowing down to the conformity.
At one time, ministers stood up and spoke up against inequalities in church and the community. Today, most are silent, afraid speaking up will cost them the large church, promotion to conference ofﬁce jobs or district superintendent appointments. Silent while parishioners' needs are unmet in church. Could this be the reason people are abandoning the faith?
We must stop talking and meeting with the same conservative leadership and create an action plan against the evils of racism. Remember, we are to be about making disciples of Jesus Christ for transformation of the world. As the Gospel stated, Jesus started with 12 men from all walks of life, but one betrayed him.
To the church we say, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe! I am choking too!”
Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr. is of the St. George Parish. The Rev. John Culp is a retired United Methodist minister.
