COMMENTARY: Taking back our words

The latest edition of the world-renowned medical journal “Lancet” made history but not in the way we would expect for the international medical journal of record. The front cover proclaimed “Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected."
Days before the publication, uber -rogressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used the term “people who menstruate” instead of women. With all the recent such craziness, Le Spectacle Du Monde, France’s leading magazine, published “The Suicide of America” denouncing America’s hyper “Woke” culture. This follows the French president and head of education warning that American woke society shouldn’t be allowed to undermine France.
The attempts to marginalize words like “Woman and/or Women” seem shocking to most, but they are only the latest in the Progressive Revolution through the undermining of traditional language. Let me explain.
First, the attempts to undermine society through language have a long history with far-left socialists. In the early 1930s, under Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, communists developed a deceptive word swap to help foster communism in Germany. The term “communist” in Germany was clearly unpopular with the German people and stigmatizing to those pushing Marxism in Germany.
At the same time, the term fascism was equally stigmatized by much of the Western public and media due to the actions of the Black Shirts in Italy and Brown Shirts in Germany. To replace the stigma of communist, the term “anti-fascist” was pushed as the replacement by the Comitern (international communist organization). Those using the banner of anti-fascist were, in reality, the same German communists but using a new name. “Antifa,” the shortened version, was eventually accepted by many, while continuing to push the communist agenda throughout Europe and eventually the United States.
Due to the writings of Italian communist Antonio Gramsci, the ideas of what became cultural Marxism were fostered on the West. Gramsci proposed that to bring the Communist Proletariat Revolution, the cultural hegemony of a society must be undermined. That meant changing the consciousness of the people, including through words and sayings of the society. For example, Gramsci asserted that a phrase like “pick yourself up by the bootstraps” was part of the way hegemonic powers kept the proletariat down.
Gramsci wrote about the necessity of a “counter-hegemony” narrative: Changing words and phrases of the culture through a process of renormalization. Gramsci believed institutions like the nuclear family and church must be undermined. These ideas came to America through cultural Marxists like Harvard professor Herbert Marcuse, the so-called father of the new left, in the 1960s.
An early example of this came with the word “gay.” Up until the late 1960s, the word was used in its traditional historic understanding of “cheerful” and/or “bright and showy.” Within a relatively short period of time, progressives were able to force on society the common understanding of gay to stand for homosexuality. Within around a decade, even use of the term homosexual (instead of gay) became socially unacceptable and gay became solely used for homosexual.
Words surrounding abortion were similar. Abortion was deemed by a Supreme Court majority to be a constitutional right in 1973, despite the majority of Americans being opposed to the practice. Within the next decade, the term “anti-choice” was pushed by progressives to become the normalized label for those opposed to abortion. Within around 15 years, those opposing abortion became the stigmatized group.
Though the substantial majority of Americans believed marriage, by definition, was the legal union of one man and one woman in the mid-2000s, the progressive left and media allies began pushing the stigmatizing term “anti-equality." President Barack Obama’s rhetoric over a 10-year period shows the power of the left in this regard.
In 2004, Obama claimed “Marriage is between one man and one woman” and “we have a set of traditions (marriage) in place that I think need to be preserved.” Yet by 2012, Obama said “I think same-sex couples should get married."
Notably, during that time the term “same-sex marriage” had been normalized over “gay marriage." Obama even started using “opposite-sex marriage.” By 2015, Obama claimed in his State of the Union that we “advocate for ... people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender."
By the end of the Obama administration, undermining through language went into overdrive. Not only transgender, but words like “cisgender” became normalized by the far left. The clear agenda was to marginalize traditional beliefs and words.
At the same time came slurs like “bigot” against those advocating solely traditional marriage. Those who opposed biological males competing against biological females in sports were equally stigmatized. Terms like “toxic masculinity” were becoming increasingly commonplace to stigmatize those holding to traditional gender norms.
This dynamic has also helped change language with regards to economics. Throughout American history, socialism has held a stigma as running contrary to American liberty. Now, euphemisms like “Democratic socialism” have been discarded in favor of outright socialism as superior to capitalism.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has asserted “capitalism is irredeemable” and a danger. Her views have become increasingly mainstream in the Democratic Party in stigmatizing capitalism.
It’s time for Americans to take back our words, and culture, and stop the Progressive Revolution. Before we can’t even use the words to fight back.
Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”