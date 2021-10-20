COMMENTARY: Taking back our words

Due to the writings of Italian communist Antonio Gramsci, the ideas of what became cultural Marxism were fostered on the West. Gramsci proposed that to bring the Communist Proletariat Revolution, the cultural hegemony of a society must be undermined. That meant changing the consciousness of the people, including through words and sayings of the society. For example, Gramsci asserted that a phrase like “pick yourself up by the bootstraps” was part of the way hegemonic powers kept the proletariat down.

Gramsci wrote about the necessity of a “counter-hegemony” narrative: Changing words and phrases of the culture through a process of renormalization. Gramsci believed institutions like the nuclear family and church must be undermined. These ideas came to America through cultural Marxists like Harvard professor Herbert Marcuse, the so-called father of the new left, in the 1960s.

An early example of this came with the word “gay.” Up until the late 1960s, the word was used in its traditional historic understanding of “cheerful” and/or “bright and showy.” Within a relatively short period of time, progressives were able to force on society the common understanding of gay to stand for homosexuality. Within around a decade, even use of the term homosexual (instead of gay) became socially unacceptable and gay became solely used for homosexual.