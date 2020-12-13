COMMENTARY: Taking back opinions

Despite the embarrassment of the faulty polls in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016, most mainstream pre-election polls predicted that Biden would destroy Trump in a landslide. “A CNN poll had Trump down 12 percentage points nationally entering the final week before the election. An ABC News/Washington Post poll in late October claimed Biden was leading in Wisconsin by 17 points. That state’s voting ended up nearly even. YouGov’s election model showed Biden prevailing with a landslide win in the Electoral College. Progressive statistics guru Nate Silver had for weeks issued pseudo-scientific analyses of a Trump wipeout.” (V. D. Hansen). According to famed research psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, Google SEO bias (and election reminders solely to Democrats) cost Trump at least 6 million votes.

America’s “good faith watchdogs” seemingly do not care about the actual will of the American people, but believe American opinion can be formed to their will. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, with most Americans going “virtual,” big tech and media gained even more influence over America. Through the power of repetitive messaging to a captive audience, media and big tech can attempt virtual brainwashing. This can be seen in the messaging about any irregularities associated with the 2020 election. Any questioning of the problems with the election is deemed an attack on democracy and an attempt to steal the election. Big tech and media have the monopoly on this and other opinions.