COMMENTARY: Take cuffs off post office

I’ll never forget the call from my local post office at 6 a.m. “We’ve got a package for you, Mr. Swanson – and it’s alive!”

An hour later I was the proud owner of a dozen baby chicks that had traveled halfway across the country without harm in two days, from a Midwest hatchery to Virginia — thanks to the U.S. Postal Service.

Raising chickens in the back yard of our suburban home was a formative experience for my three boys, as well as my wife and me.

But this is only one example of the many ways in which the post office touches all our lives. Without the “universal service obligation” of the mail system — the requirement to reach all households, no matter how remote, for the same, affordable flat rate — our history and our national culture, as well as our economy, would be much poorer.

With this in mind, no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, the current debate is simply based on the wrong assumption: that the postal system should pay for itself.