COMMENTARY: Sustaining international order

We don’t often think that how the U.S. conducts itself at home has much impact on how we face the world, but it does. When it’s messy at home, it’s hard to sustain the strength and readiness to turn our attention outward.

Doing so is especially important right now because what we’ve come to term “the international order” is under stress. It’s not collapsing by any means, but US leadership faces challenges and if we’re divided and unsettled at home, it will be much more difficult to respond appropriately.

What is the international order? It’s essentially the set of structures and values that evolved during the 20th century to resolve disputes, promote commerce and free trade, undergird economic development and investment, and protect human rights.

These days, no aspect of the order we once took for granted isn’t at least facing questions. China and Russia are asserting their interests and, often, working actively to undermine ours. Our allies, especially after the four years of the Trump administration, are uncertain of our commitment to global leadership and wonder how much they can count on us. And forces beyond the control of any government are reshaping the global picture, including nationalism and a popular taste for authoritarianism.