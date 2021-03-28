COMMENTARY: Surviving -- and thriving

Shortly after McMaster’s declaration, we announced that effective March 23, all classes would be held online or via other virtual instruction platforms, through the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. The university did not close. However, we transitioned to a predominately virtual environment.

It was amazing that there was no panic or “Doomsday” forecast from any of the cabinet members, faculty, staff or alumni – but there were palpable concerns. Will our faculty be able to deliver the same innovative student-focused academic programs using distance learning platforms? How will we recruit and retain exceptional scholars who can no longer visit or enjoy the scenic beauty of our historic campus? These were only a few of the questions we asked ourselves and each other – a year ago -- as we prepared for another in what has been a series of challenges to Claflin’s existence. How will Claflin survive?

Fast forward to the present and Claflin and many other historically Black colleges/universities (HBCUs) have not only survived --- but we have also thrived!