COMMENTARY: Survival of the Beckiest

On the very first page, De Becker writes:

"I've learned some lessons about safety through years of asking people who have suffered violence, 'Could you have seen this coming?' Most often they say, 'No, it just came out of nowhere.' But if I am quiet, if I wait a moment, here comes the information: 'I felt uneasy when I first met that guy ...' or 'Now that I think of it, I was suspicious when he approached me.'"

Women in particular, he says, are at a disadvantage because of their desire not to appear "rude."

True, women's gut feelings may be oversensitive to Black men. We'll get to that later. Now we're talking about how to avoid being a victim of violence. And it's survival of the Beckiest.

All strange men ought to set off some level of alarm bell in women, who are substantially weaker than men, have vastly less testosterone, and therefore should not be cops or soldiers. If a woman is wrong about a white guy -- no harm, no foul. (In fact, the man would probably still be blamed.) If she's wrong and it's a Black guy, heaven help her! She's a Becky. Her life will be ruined.