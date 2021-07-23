COMMENTARY: Suppressing conservative speech

With the rise of the Nazis in Germany, Marcuse and the Frankfurt School Communists left Germany to re-establish themselves primarily at Columbia University. Marcuse taught at multiple universities in America, though his most famous writings were while he taught at Harvard University.

Marcuse believed Western capitalist democracies of his period were irredeemably repressive and must be dismantled. Like Karl Marx, Marcuse was an atheistic materialist, who believed humans were evolving and formed almost solely by society. In the case of Western democratic capitalist society, Marcuse was brutal in his condemnation of that forming, including this description: “systematic moronization of children and adults alike by publicity and propaganda, the release of destructiveness in aggressive driving, the recruitment for and training of special forces, the impotent and benevolent tolerance toward outright deception in merchandizing, waste, and planned obsolescence.”

In the mid-1960s, Marcuse believed America was driven by war, exploitation and oppression. He was completely opposed to Christianity, and specifically Christian morality, as part of the cultural hegemony.