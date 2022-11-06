COMMENTARY: Students deserve the best

As the superintendent of Orangeburg County School District, I have seen so many amazing opportunities for our students and teachers over the past two years. I have been blessed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best educators in our nation, witness their successes, and have also been a supporter when needed.

The Orangeburg County community has an opportunity to make one of the most critical decisions in our children's education. Please exercise your right to help make that decision.

While I can't tell you how to vote, nor would I attempt to do so, I want you to know that every one of the 11,011 students who I serve ought to have the best of everything. Our students deserve the best academic offerings, the best athletic facilities, the best fine arts opportunities, the best auditoriums, the best playgrounds, and the best schools.

Now, even after more than 160 community meetings where the leadership team and I have shared facts about the bond referendum, I am aware that there is still some confusion and even some misinformation about the bond referendum's financial impact on families. But I can assure readers of this letter that the bond referendum will not increase taxes; it just won't. But what it will do is provide immediate streams of funding that will allow us to give the students in Orangeburg County School District the best within the next few years.

OCSD’s goal is that by 2025 the following facility improvements will be made. They are:

Constructing and equipping a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Constructing and equipping a new East Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping a middle school wing at Lake Marion High School.

Constructing and equipping a new wing at Clark Middle School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to convert Howard

Middle School to an elementary school.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Edisto Primary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Elloree Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to various components of facilities at multiple existing schools, including among others, athletic, auditorium, fine arts, and playgrounds.

Constructing and equipping site improvements at various existing facilities including, among others, demolition, traffic and parking?

I close by sharing that the plan was created with careful deliberation and the interest of our students and community at the forefront. We know that our teachers are working as hard as they can with the tools that we have provided them. I know, however, that we could provide so much more for our students and our future as a community. If anyone has further questions or concerns I may address before Tuesday, don't hesitate to contact me. I stand ready to respond.

Thank you for all you do for our children. They deserve the best!

For additional information, visit OCSD’s website www.ocsdsc.org/bond or email public.relations@ocsdsc.org.