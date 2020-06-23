COMMENTARY: Strong season — so what?

With regard to the Atlantic, the go-to paper, not surprisingly, was published by Phil Klotzbach in 2018 in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society (along with some really prestigious co-authors). Called “Continental U.S. Hurricane Landfall Frequency and Associated Damage,” here’s how it starts: “While neither U.S. landfalling hurricane frequency nor intensity shows a significant trend since 1900, growth in coastal population and wealth have led to increasing hurricane-related damage along the U.S. coastline.”

So what do you do when a true authority like Klotzbach issues a forecast of more and stronger hurricanes for this season? First, you need to look at the record of his April forecast model. While it certainly produces better results than simply assuming the average from year-to-year, it explains about 40 percent of the annual variability in these storms.

That means it doesn’t explain 60 percent, or more than half. And, besides, it only takes one storm to knock down your beach house. Anyone living on a hurricane-prone shore knows the drill: Always keep a supply of canned or freeze-dried food on hand, make sure the car has a lot of gas, and if a big one threatens, secure your house as best as possible and get the hell out.

Klotzbach’s updated forecast that will come out in early August does explain more than half of the historical variability, but it’s doubtful anyone will change their vacation plans based upon it. Knowledge is great, but more important is how useful it is.

Patrick J. Michaels is a senior fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the CO2 Coalition. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0