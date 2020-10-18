COMMENTARY: Stormy weather stories

Later that morning, the person in charge of our group rounded us all up and said, “A hurricane is expected here probably later today, and the pilot thinks we need to fly back to Florida now. Be in the lobby in an hour with your suitcases.” By the time we met back there, power was out. The pilot said we had missed our window of opportunity to leave, so we sat it out there.

Of course, all outside activities were canceled. I remember the hotel gave everybody a deck of cards and provided us with a bag lunch. We were traveling with good friends, so the four of us played cards most of the day. Before evening, power was restored, and we were able to watch TV again.

The dining rooms were open that night, and we had “regular food.” It really must have just been the edge of the storm. Other than some winds and rain, we never felt as if we were in real danger, and there was no damage to our hotel. The following day (when we were scheduled to leave anyway), we took off from the airport as planned. In days gone by, that hurricane might have been classified as just another “gale.”

So, take heed when forecasters give you the expected paths of storms. As we all know, those might change a number of times before the actual route is established, but at least we know the storms are there. And I’ll tell you about our Hurricane Hugo memories another time. That was “the big one” in 1989.

Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

