COMMENTARY: Stories from veterans I've known

Charles L. Shuler Sr., 1925-2020, WWII

While stationed in Vienna, Austria, with the Anti-Tank Unit, my sergeant said to me, “Country Boy, the officers of our company want a Christmas tree. Take a truck and go cut one for them.” I took off by myself through the Russian-occupied portion of Austria. I found a tree and began my return trip to the base. This time, when I came to the Russian area, I was stopped by their guards and made to get out and go into their guard room. I couldn’t speak Russian and they couldn’t speak English. Finally, someone came who understood enough to figure out what I was doing. They offered me a drink of vodka and sent me on my way.

David L. Evans, 1924-2008, WWII

We landed at Anzio Jan. 22, 1944. That was a bad decision. The Germans had time to set up a defense, and in March I was jolted by an artillery shell that caused multiple injuries. I was sent to Sorrento to recover and when I rejoined my outfit, we were sent to southern France just west of Nice. In a battle there, I was hit in the left leg by artillery fire and was sent to a hospital in Naples. After this recovery, things went from bad to worse. I was captured in a village on the Rhine River after we were surrounded by Germans. After being taken prisoner, three of us tried to get out. It was 16 degrees with 11 inches of snow on the ground. Our attempt failed, and I was shot in the back. They left me, but the other two men persuaded the German commander to let them come back for me. I was taken to a cow barn and attended to by a German medic. After recovering some, we were moved to Stalag #VII and then we were marched out with others. Eventually, nine of us broke out and hid in a cellar. We were rescued April 23, 1945. Ironically, when I was back under U.S. control, the commander there was Martin Bridges. He used to board at our house, and he was the agriculture teacher at Providence. Also, when fighting in Kizerburg (about the size of St. George) on Christmas Day, no one fired a shot. We waved at each other across the street through store windows. Early the next morning, the fighting began again. Five members of my company were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, and at that time, that was a record for the most awarded to any company.