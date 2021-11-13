COMMENTARY: Stories from veterans I've known

For a number of years, Providence United Methodist Church has celebrated Veterans Day by inviting all veterans of the area to attend a Sunday service and dinner afterward.
This began under the leadership of Gayle and Emory Rush. Emory has a strong association with fellow veterans, and only they know the many things they have faced and seen.
In 2006, Gayle asked our local veterans to give her some written information about their experiences, and this was turned into a booklet that lists the names of all veterans from our church. I’m going to share excerpts from a few of their stories with you. Some of these were written by the veterans themselves, and others were written by family members, as you will notice when you read them.
Joseph Clinton Shuler Sr., 1915-1986, WWII
Clint was a medic in the 81st Airborne Division who was involved in the invasion of Italy and in the missions of D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was on a glider that went into Normandy at midnight. The pilot had trained for 3-4 months to land in a certain spot, but because the weather was so bad, he landed in the wrong spot. The missed landing was the only thing that saved the men on that glider. The American servicemen had “dime store crickets” to identify themselves to one another. If they saw someone, they clicked their cricket. An American would click in reply. Several days after D-Day, he saw Freddie Shuler, who was also from this area. Freddie was driving an ambulance loaded with supplies, and he gave Clint some dry socks and some cigarettes.
George W. Shuler, 1915-2007, WWII
I was in training at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, expecting to be sent to Alaska. However, plans changed when I went to Camp Shanks, New York, where I was put on an LST, a small, flat-bottom ship, which traveled in a convoy to London. I was one of three men who was seasick for 21 out of the 28-day voyage. Before D-Day, I was involved with building headquarters for General Eisenhower. One night, while driving a truck back to camp, I heard the distinct sound of a buzz bomb. I got under my truck for safety, and after the explosion, I saw the bomb had struck the area I had just driven over, “knocking a hole 4 feet deep” in the ground. Buildings all around were flattened. Later, I was assigned to drive a truck that took Glen Miller and his band (very famous in the late 1940s) to bases where they provided entertainment for the troops.
Thomas Mitchell Henry Jr., 1919-2006, WWII
When we sailed out of New York Harbor, I wondered if I would see the Statue of Liberty again. There were 5,000 plus the crew on the ship. I got seasick the second day, and I didn’t go in the galley the rest of the way. I conned everybody out of their soda crackers, and that is all I ate for 11 days. After we arrived at Marseilles, they sent us up on a hill to pitch our tents. The hill was a rock, and we broke all of the pegs trying to put tents up. Two of us rolled up in a blanket and slept under a half of a pup tent. Then we were taken on four-wheel box cars/cattle cars with half the sides busted out. Once when we stopped at a train station, while the station master was talking with the engineer, some of us took the potbellied stove from his station and put it in our boxcar. We stopped once by a fellow’s garden. I got a big head of purple cabbage and gnawed on that for about three days. That was the trip where we wound up in the Battle of the Bulge. It was so cold when they poured hot coffee in a tin cup for us, before we could drink it all, some was frozen in the bottom of the cup. During the Battle of the Bulge, we were near Borsches Garden on Christmas Eve 1944. This was the mountain village where Franz Gruber wrote the words to “Silent Night.”
In the weeks following that battle, we moved from place to place. Occasionally we found some good wine cellars. The homes would be blown apart, but the wine cellars were intact, especially in the Bordeaux region. When I returned to the U.S., I was able to go the University of South Carolina on the GI Bill. I finished in 30 months with six hours more than I needed for my bachelor’s in accounting. In addition to paying for my education, I got $90 a month living allowance from the government.
Charles L. Shuler Sr., 1925-2020, WWII
While stationed in Vienna, Austria, with the Anti-Tank Unit, my sergeant said to me, “Country Boy, the officers of our company want a Christmas tree. Take a truck and go cut one for them.” I took off by myself through the Russian-occupied portion of Austria. I found a tree and began my return trip to the base. This time, when I came to the Russian area, I was stopped by their guards and made to get out and go into their guard room. I couldn’t speak Russian and they couldn’t speak English. Finally, someone came who understood enough to figure out what I was doing. They offered me a drink of vodka and sent me on my way.
David L. Evans, 1924-2008, WWII
We landed at Anzio Jan. 22, 1944. That was a bad decision. The Germans had time to set up a defense, and in March I was jolted by an artillery shell that caused multiple injuries. I was sent to Sorrento to recover and when I rejoined my outfit, we were sent to southern France just west of Nice. In a battle there, I was hit in the left leg by artillery fire and was sent to a hospital in Naples. After this recovery, things went from bad to worse. I was captured in a village on the Rhine River after we were surrounded by Germans. After being taken prisoner, three of us tried to get out. It was 16 degrees with 11 inches of snow on the ground. Our attempt failed, and I was shot in the back. They left me, but the other two men persuaded the German commander to let them come back for me. I was taken to a cow barn and attended to by a German medic. After recovering some, we were moved to Stalag #VII and then we were marched out with others. Eventually, nine of us broke out and hid in a cellar. We were rescued April 23, 1945. Ironically, when I was back under U.S. control, the commander there was Martin Bridges. He used to board at our house, and he was the agriculture teacher at Providence. Also, when fighting in Kizerburg (about the size of St. George) on Christmas Day, no one fired a shot. We waved at each other across the street through store windows. Early the next morning, the fighting began again. Five members of my company were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, and at that time, that was a record for the most awarded to any company.
Abram Manning Shuler Jr., 1931-2017, Vietnam
In the middle of the night in July, we traveled from Fort Benning to Charleston, where I got on the ship with 2,000 other servicemen. We sailed through the Panama Canal to California and then on to Vietnam. When we arrived at Base Camp, there was nothing there except tents out in the “boonies.” Often I laid awake at night asking myself what am I doing here and what’s the reason for all of this. I guess it’s a necessary evil and all of this is just beyond my realm of reasoning. Wars are useless. They never prove anything.
Felix Emory Rush, Providence Community, Vietnam
Heading from Coleo Beach, we went straight to the mountains. It took us three days to move about 2-1/2 miles because of the terrain. The jungle was so thick, we had to cut every inch of the way. Our objectives were to reach and report our findings at two locations. As we were approaching our second objective, we got a call that we were being replaced. We later learned that the replacements were ambushed by the North Vietnamese Army. Eight GIs were killed and 15 were wounded. I realized how lucky our company was.
December 24, 1968 (from a letter). It is Christmas Eve, the night that many people have been waiting for. We came back to L.Z. Sandy today for a Christmas stand-down. That is to say, we will have Christmas in a secured place.
Charles Quincy Williams -- first living recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Vietnam
Quincy grew up in the eastern part of Orangeburg County, near Vance. He graduated from Providence High School, in that community near Holly Hill. Many articles about his service and life can be found in the archives of The Times and Democrat, including one I wrote in May of this year.
Boyd Francis Dantzler, 1915-1930, WWII
Our community had only one serviceman to be killed in all of the nation’s wars. Boyd Francis Dantzler served in the United States Marines during World War II. He was killed in action on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, at the age of 30. He had one daughter who never saw her father because she was born soon after he left to serve his country.
On Veterans Day and any day, I hope you will thank those you know for their service.
Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.