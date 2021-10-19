COMMENTARY: Stopping the next steal

"Stop the Steal" has a new and critical meaning.

That slogan has energized Donald Trump and his supporters as they promote their totally baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged against them. But "Stop the Steal" now must animate Trump opponents, not acolytes. Those words describe the challenges of the future, not just the past -- of 2024, not 2020.

Trumpists are plotting to undermine the integrity of the next election, to make sure their hero doesn't lose again. Those who cried fraud the loudest are preparing to become felons themselves.

Richard Hasen, a leading authority on election law who teaches at the University of California's Irvine campus, sounded this alarm on CNN: "The reason I'm so scared is because you could look at 2020 as the nadir of American democratic processes, or you could look at it as a dress rehearsal ... Donald Trump's false claims that the last election was stolen, and the claims that are now believed by millions of people, have greatly increased the chances that the next time around, one way or another, we could see a stolen election in 2024."