COMMENTARY: Stopping criminal sheriffs

Sheriff Kenny Boone (Florence) is in jail. Sheriff Will Lewis (Greenville) just got out of jail. Sheriff Andy Strickland (Colleton) just dodged jail, and indicted sheriffs Alex Underwood (Chester) and David Taylor (Union) might go to jail.

Five other sheriffs have been in and out of jail, including the sheriffs of Lexington, Union, Lee, Williamsburg and Chesterfield counties. Still other sheriffs have pleaded guilty but evaded jail including sheriffs from Abbeville, Saluda, Colleton, and Berkeley counties. The sheriff of Orangeburg County died suddenly before he was caught embezzling $200,000. Three other sheriffs might have been charged but were not, including the sheriffs of Darlington and Laurens counties rejected by the voters.

The crimes convicted include drug dealing, bribery, theft, lying to federal agents, misconduct in office, misusing department employees and inmates, driving drunk at high speeds while running away from the police and punching a woman in the face.

The sheriff of Chester is currently indicted for federal and state corruption charges and the sheriff of Union is indicted for obscenity and misconduct in office. They will soon face trial or plea and maybe some time in jail.