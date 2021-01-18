COMMENTARY: Stopping criminal sheriffs

Sheriff Kenny Boone (Florence) is in jail. Sheriff Will Lewis (Greenville) just got out of jail. Sheriff Andy Strickland (Colleton) just dodged jail, and indicted sheriffs Alex Underwood (Chester) and David Taylor (Union) might go to jail.
Five other sheriffs have been in and out of jail, including the sheriffs of Lexington, Union, Lee, Williamsburg and Chesterfield counties. Still other sheriffs have pleaded guilty but evaded jail including sheriffs from Abbeville, Saluda, Colleton, and Berkeley counties. The sheriff of Orangeburg County died suddenly before he was caught embezzling $200,000. Three other sheriffs might have been charged but were not, including the sheriffs of Darlington and Laurens counties rejected by the voters.
The crimes convicted include drug dealing, bribery, theft, lying to federal agents, misconduct in office, misusing department employees and inmates, driving drunk at high speeds while running away from the police and punching a woman in the face.
The sheriff of Chester is currently indicted for federal and state corruption charges and the sheriff of Union is indicted for obscenity and misconduct in office. They will soon face trial or plea and maybe some time in jail.
The game of musical jails has been going on in South Carolina for over 10 years. What are the causes of sheriffs going bad? Perhaps the devil made them do it. Sheriffs' departments certainly offer lots of temptations – they have boats, cars, cash and other things seized from drug dealers. Sheriffs have inmates who can be made to work on the sheriffs’ houses and farms all for free. There are piles of money which can be stolen. There are criminals to pay bribes.
Sheriffs have no outside supervision from their county councils or administrators. The voters hire or fire them every four years and sometimes they are suspended by the governor on indictment or removed on conviction of serious crimes. Once in a while federal law enforcement takes down a sheriff for bribery or drug dealing.
It is obvious that the system of autonomous sheriffs is not working and has probably never worked well in South Carolina. In the old days, sheriffs were the Boss Hogs in their 46 counties, some of them involved in moonshining, drug dealing or embezzling, and others in taking bribes or misusing inmate labor to vote buying.
The legislature has failed, as it has failed in many other areas, to reform the sheriff system in South Carolina. New laws are needed that provide oversight for all sheriffs’ departments so that no sheriff is his own boss without any accountability.
The South Carolina inspector general should be given the duty of visiting all 46 sheriffs’ departments on a regular basis and interviewing personnel, inspecting the physical plant and jail, looking over the books, and writing a report to the governor and attorney general as to what they found, including whether best practices are being followed and whether there is any evidence of crime which warrants further investigation. The report should be released to the county council and the public after a reasonable interlude.
Whistleblower laws, weak as they are in this state, should be strengthened to protect sheriffs’ employees from retaliation if they report criminal activities in their departments. Professional ethics training for all personnel should be increased and improved.
The people of South Carolina should demand that the General Assembly take action in the coming 2021 session to stop the chronic problem of criminal activities in the sheriffs’ departments of this state. Sheriffs who are now doing the right thing should take the lead in advocating reforms.
Columbia attorney John V. Crangle is government relations director of the S.C. Progressive Network.