COMMENTARY: 'Stop the tyranny'

Those who live above us, who have authority over us, may not know how the rest of us really feel about being forced to do things we not only don’t want to do, but also things that will harm us, especially when those making the rules exempt themselves from those rules. Freedom-loving Americans are fed up, as are Canadians, French, British, Belgians, Australians and New Zealanders. STOP IT!!!

Whew! Breathe.

Thank you Canadian truckers and the Freedom Convoy. You forced America’s corporate media to cover your protest because of subsequent repercussions here. And, that’s OK. Many of us are cheering you on! What did Thomas Jefferson say? “Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms, those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”

When does one know there is tyranny? Usually after it’s too late, after hundreds of 18-wheelers convoy over thousands of miles with horns blowing and flags waving and grateful citizens cheering them on. They’re all saying "stop the tyranny." When the masses say it that loudly and that clearly, and all they hear in return from the tyrants are threats of fines and jails and violence, then we have a situation.

Robert Malone, MD, MS, wrote an open letter to the Canadian truckers. You may remember Malone played a leading role back in the 1980s developing the experimental mRNA technology. In fact he owns patents that prove his leading role in developing the technology, though he admits "fact checkers" still question his own statements.

He began eloquently enough, writing, “We all stand on the shoulders of giants. The simple truths are what matter most. Honest words, spoken from the heart, can change the world.” Then in bold letters he wrote, “We should not have politicized the public health response to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. And Justin Trudeau should have focused on managing the actual ground truth of COVID-19 instead of following the script provided to him by the leadership of the World Economic Forum.”

As Malone said, the public health response to the pandemic has been politicized from the get-go, beginning in the highest levels of the federal government and trickling down to local and institutional authorities. Even with all the hoopla raised the past two years, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cannot tell us how many Americans died from COVID itself and how many died with positive COVID tests but not from COVID.

Malone also wrote, “There is no Emergency. Treatment strategies for curing COVID-19 using repurposed drugs were discovered by March 2020.”

No doubt too many Americans and too many people around the world, particularly the most vulnerable, died from COVID. How many lives would have been saved if health care providers had treated those infected with medications already on the market?

Instead, fear-mongering and threats rained down from those in authority. To what end? Slowly over the next few years we are likely to learn who benefited at the expense of hundreds of millions around the world. What price will the rest of us pay for their profits?

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

