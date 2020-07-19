COMMENTARY: Stop mobs, start talking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public officials have the responsibility to protect America from rampaging mobs who seek to destroy monuments and demoralize Americans. The destruction is a means to an end — a Marxist reshaping of America that has little to do with protecting the lives of innocents.

If it were only about protecting innocents, we could come to agreement on reforms in civil discussions. A Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 84% of Americans strongly or somewhat approved of the firing of the officers involved in George Floyd’s death. This would have been a good starting place for real cooperation on the subject of police brutality … if the protesters wanted solutions.

Public officials must stand against lawless destruction and allow Americans the opportunity to engage in civil discussions as they continue the quest for the ideals in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.

Politicians who think they can hide in their offices until this crisis blows over are making a monumental (no pun intended) mistake. When you give into mobs, you get more mobs. It is time to stand up.