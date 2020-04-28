COMMENTARY: Stop blame game on virus

On Feb. 25, Fauci expressed the view that social distancing was not “absolutely necessary” at that point. On February 29, with the caveat things were fluid, he said “there is no need to change what you are doing on a day-to-day basis.”

Beginning Monday, March 9, America was turned upside down. That day, Fauci was on television telling Americans that if they were young, with no underlying conditions, sure, go ahead take that vacation, go on that cruise. At the same time, he urged older Americans or anyone with underlying conditions to avoid such a situation.

On Wednesday, March 11, the NBA announced it was postponing the playing of games. On Thursday, the PGA held the first round of the Players Championship in Florida. The next day the event was canceled, and PGA announced a suspension of tournament play. The same Friday, the NCAA canceled March Madness.

Still on Sunday, March 15, Fauci backed away from advising people cease going to restaurants describing that as being “overkill.” He did not see a need to put a ban on domestic travel. Also, on Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to not gather in groups of 50 or more for a period of at least eight weeks. Millions of Americans did the math and knew that meant an Easter without a sanctuary.